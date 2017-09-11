Back to Main page
Russian top diplomat says Jabhat al-Nusra is shielded from strikes

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 11, 13:26 UTC+3

The Russian foreign minister stresses Jabhat al-Nusra is a terrorist group

© Alexandr Sherbak/TASS

AMMAN, September 11./TASS/. The situation with Jabhat al-Nusra remains confusing, because it is continuously being shielded from airstrikes, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday after talks with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Al Safadi.

"We said today that the situation with Jabhat al-Nusra continues to remain dubious, as a number of participants in the US-led coalition for some reason are trying to shield and spare them from airstrikes," the foreign minister pointed out. "This is inadmissible. Just like the Islamic State (outlawed in Russia), Jabhat al-Nusra remains a terrorist group," Lavrov stressed.

