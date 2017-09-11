Putin awards former Ambassador to US Sergey Kislyak with Alexander Nevsky Order

US military presence in Syria violates international law — LavrovRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 11, 14:11
MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Former Russian Ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak has been bestowed with the Alexander Nevsky Order, according to a decree signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"To award Sergey Ivanovich Kislyak, extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador of the Russian Federation, Moscow, with the Alexander Nevsky Order for his great contribution in carrying out the foreign policy of the Russian Federation," the letter says.
Kislyak served as Russian Ambassador to the US from 2008 to 2017. Prior to that, he served as Russian Deputy Foreign Minister (2003-2008) and Russian Ambassador to Belgium and simultaneously as Russia’s Permanent Representative to NATO (1998-2003).