Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin awards former Ambassador to US Sergey Kislyak with Alexander Nevsky Order

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 11, 10:41 UTC+3 MOSCOW

On July 22, ambassador Sergey Kislyak stepped down as Russia’s envoy to the United States

Share
1 pages in this article
Sergey Kislyak

Sergey Kislyak

© AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Read also
Sergey Kislyak

Russia’s US ambassador Kislyak steps down

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Former Russian Ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak has been bestowed with the Alexander Nevsky Order, according to a decree signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"To award Sergey Ivanovich Kislyak, extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador of the Russian Federation, Moscow, with the Alexander Nevsky Order for his great contribution in carrying out the foreign policy of the Russian Federation," the letter says.

Kislyak served as Russian Ambassador to the US from 2008 to 2017. Prior to that, he served as Russian Deputy Foreign Minister (2003-2008) and Russian Ambassador to Belgium and simultaneously as Russia’s Permanent Representative to NATO (1998-2003).

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russia's domestic policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Turkey ready to assist Myanmar refugees — Erdogan
2
Moscow announces more tit-for-tat moves on US diplomatic missions in Russia
3
US military presence in Syria violates international law — Lavrov
4
Diplomat says US must leave Syria
5
Lavrov praises Saudi Arabian policy towards Syria
6
Russian top diplomat says Jabhat al-Nusra is shielded from strikes
7
Diplomat comments on Merkel's remarks about Crimea's reunification with Russia
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама