Political analyst Bogdanov announces his plans to run for Russian president

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Russian political analyst and head of the Center for Social Technologies Andrei Bogdanov has announced his plans to run for Russian president in 2018.

"I can say this: I am going to run for president at these elections, one hundred percent," he told a Night of Elections videoconference on Sunday, the single election day in Russia.

Bogdanov took part in the presidential elections in 2008 and scored 1.3% of votes.

Speaking to journalists later, he noted he plans to stand for president from a pool of off-parliament parties, probably, along a couple of other winners of the forthcoming primaries.

"A self-nominee has to raise 300,000 signatures while a party nominee - only 100,000," he noted. "We plan to consolidate as many as possible off-parliament parties, to organize a rating voting, the so-called primaries to choose one, maybe, two or three candidates, if they win about the same number of votes."

"Preliminarily, we call these parties a ‘third force,’ with each of these candidates being nominated by his or her party. I will run for president with the Communist Party of Social Justice," Bogdanov said, adding that negotiating on that matter are underway with the Democratic Party of Russia, the Party of Veterans, the Monarchical Party of Russia, the People’s Party, the Union of City Dwellers, and a number of other parties.

Presidential polls will be held in Russia in March 2018. The election campaign is to officially kick off in a period from December 7 to 17, 2017.