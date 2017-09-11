Russian PM praises local and regional election held on September 10

South Korean top diplomat vows to respond to Pyongyang provocationsWorld September 11, 8:33
MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister and leader of the ruling United Russia party Dmitry Medvedev said on Sunday he is satisfied with the organization of elections throughout Russian on the single voting day.
"We can say that the elections - and there were a lot of them on this single election day - were held at a high level and can be recognized as valid," he said at a videoconference with United Russia election headquarters in Russian constituent regions. According to Medvedev, this fact is "confirmed both by our supporters and by observers who were present at all polling stations."