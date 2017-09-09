Russian diplomat brands UN Independent Commission’s report on Syria as bogus

Syrian government forces break siege of Deir ez-Zor airport - SANAWorld September 09, 19:45
GENEVA, September 9. /TASS/. Provisions of the Report of the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Syrian Arab Republic related to the operation of the Russian Aerospace Force and Syrian army are "a politically motivated fake", Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Office and other International Organizations in Geneva Alexei Borodavkin told Russian reporters on Saturday.
"The report in the part concerning Russia and the use of chemical weapons is an example of a politically driven fake. What is more, it is clumsily made up," Borodavkin said. "I think we should not pay attention to these accusations."
"It has recently become fashionable in some political and diplomatic quarters to trade in anti-Russia lies," the diplomat added.
"However, the situation is gradually turning the tide. Even where such allegations are still in demand, their political price is plummeting rapidly," he said.
The Report of the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Syrian Arab Republic, published in the run-up to the 36th regular session of the UN Human Rights Council due to open in Geneva on September 11, says that Syrian and Russian air strikes targeted hospitals and medical staff, while Syrian government forces used chemical weapons.