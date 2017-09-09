Russian, Swedish senior diplomats discuss security in Baltic, cooperation within UN SC

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Measures to boost security in the Baltic, cooperation within the United Nations Security Council, Syrian settlement and the situation on the Korean Peninsula were in focus of talks between First Deputy Foreign Ministers Vladimir Titov of Russia and Annika Soder of Sweden in Stockholm, the Russian foreign ministry said on Friday.

"The sides exchanged views on a wide range of international issues, including the situation in Yemen, Libya, Syria, Ukraine and on the Korean Peninsula, including in the context of cooperation between Moscow and Stockholm within the United Nations and Sweden’s membership in the United Nations Security Council in 2017-2018," the ministry said.

"Special attention was focused on the problems of strengthening security and stability in the Baltic Sea region," the ministry noted.

Apart from that, the two senior diplomats discussed issues of bilateral relations, including a schedule of political and inter-ministerial contacts. "The sides reiterated their commitment to the development of cooperation within regional structure in Northern Europe and the Arctic," the ministry added.