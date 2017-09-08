Russia hopes for improvement in relations with US - Russian ambassador

West behind illegal secondment of Moldovan soldiers to NATO drills, president saysWorld September 08, 21:36
WASHINGTON, September 8. /TASS/. Russia’s new Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov presented his credentials to President Donald Trump on Friday and said the Moscow hopes for improvement in the Russian-US relations.
The ceremony was held in the White House. Such ceremonies are typically held behind closed doors in the United States.
"I have just been received by President Trump to hand over my credentials. On my part, I told him that we hope for improvement in relations, first of all, between our countries," he told journalists after the ceremony.
"It is of paramount importance for international peace and security, not only for bilateral relations," he stressed.
"President Trump met me cordially," he said. "We agree with his staff members to continue our contacts. The atmosphere was good, constructive and friendly. At least, I felt that. This is my personal feeling."
When asked by TASS if he thinks the US Department of State was sincere when saying it wants no further diplomatic tit-for-tat with Moscow, Antonov noted: "I would like very much to hope that all this will be really implemented in concrete actions. You know, President Trump once said about some international problem ‘Let’s see.’ So, let me use the same expression - let’s see."
"I can vow that there are no problems on our part," Antonov noted, adding that Russia has always stood "for improvement in bilateral relations."
"We want our relations to be trust-based, mutually respectful, equal, and, of course, mutually beneficial," he stressed, adding that this is in the interests of both the international community, Russia and the United States.
Antonov arrived in Washington on August 31 to replace Russia’s previous ambassador, Sergei Kislyak who was through with his duties on July 22. President Vladimir Putin appointed Antonov Russia’s ambassador to the United States on August 21, having relieved him of his duties as deputy foreign minister.