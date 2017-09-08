Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia expects concrete steps from US to improve bilateral relations - Matviyenko

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 08, 22:40 UTC+3 NALCHIK

The Russian upper house speaker stressed that not only the quality of bilateral relations but also stability and peace in the world depend on good cooperation between Russia and the United States

Share
1 pages in this article

NALCHIK, September 8. /TASS/. Russia hails Washington’s statement that it doesn’t want to continue the diplomatic tit-for-tat with Moscow but expects it to take concrete steps to improve bilateral relations, speaker of Russia’s Federation Council upper parliament house Valentina Matviyenko said on Friday.

"We can only hail such statements and these are the right positive signals from the US side but it is not a matter of faith. Such statements are to be backed by concrete deeds. So, let us wait and see when the illegally seized Russian property is returned, what steps - friendly or not - follow and whether the US side is ready for dialogue. We have repeatedly said that the Russian side is ready for dialogue," she said.

US Department of State Spokesperson Heather Nauert told reporters on Thursday that the United States is not willing to continue the diplomatic tit-for-tat with Moscow and wants relations to improve. "We would like that relationship to improve. We don’t want to continue this kind of diplomatic tit-for-tat. There are far too many areas where we can, we hope we can, cooperate with Russia," she said.

Meanwhile, the Russian upper house speaker stressed that not only the quality of bilateral relations but also stability and peace in the world depend on good cooperation between Russia and the United States.

"We have a lot of topics for joint actions and agreements. So far, we can only hope but we will judge by deeds," she added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Terrorists in Syria must be obliterated, none should be allowed to escape — Lavrov
2
Russia hopes for improvement in relations with US - Russian ambassador
3
Russian military instructors train over 1,000 Syrian troops near Damascus
4
FBI may be preparing provocation against Russia in San Francisco consulate — diplomat
5
Putin calls for involving North Korea in joint projects to ease tensions
6
Stalin's Seven Sister skyscrapers
7
Russia plans to scrap about 4,000 tanks by 2020 — Defense Ministry
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама