Russian-US top diplomats’ New York meeting under discussion, senior envoy says

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 08, 14:17 UTC+3

No agreement has been reached yet, according to Sergey Ryabkov

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. A meeting between Russian and US Foreign Ministers Sergey Lavrov and Rex Tillerson on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly’s events in New York is being actively negotiated, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday.

"Yes, a meeting between Lavrov and Tillerson is being actively discussed, but no agreement has been reached yet," he said.

Read also

Lavrov, Tillerson agree to meet in September

Lavrov might meet with Tillerson at UN General Assembly

US envoy expects Lavrov-Tillerson meeting on UN General Assembly’s sidelines

No plans for Putin-Trump meeting during APEC summit yet — senior diplomat

No new Putin-Trump meetings in the works, but likely later on — Kremlin

Persons
Sergey Lavrov Sergey Ryabkov
