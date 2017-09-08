Back to Main page
Lavrov to visit Saudi Arabia, Jordan September 9-11

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 08, 11:53 UTC+3
MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay a working visit to Saudi Arabia and Jordan on September 9-11, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

"In Jeddah, Sergey Lavrov will be received by King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and will have talks with Saudi Foreign Minister [Adel al-Jubeir]," the diplomat said.

"In Amman, the Russian foreign minister’s talks with King Abdullah II and Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Al Safadi are planned," Zakharova noted.

