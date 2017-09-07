Diplomat stresses Syrian Kurds should take part in intra-Syria talks

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. Russian President's special envoy for the Middle East and African, Mikhail Bogdanov, has reaffirmed the importance of a full-fledged presence of Syrian Kurds at the pan-Syrian talks on peace settlement, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

Bogdanov made a statement on the issue earlier on Thursday during a meeting with a delegation of Syria's led by its chairman, Ibrahim Biro, who is visiting Moscow at the invitation of the Institute for Oriental Studies reporting to the Russian Academy of Sciences.

"In the course of the conversation, the interlocutors exchanged opinions on the military and political situation taking shape in Syria and made accent on the prospects for its stabilization on the basis of the UN Security Council resolution 2254," the report said.

"The Russian side confirmed its support for the efforts to form a single delegation of the Syrian opposition for talks with the delegation of the Syrian government under the UN aegis," it said.

"Along with it, the Russian envoy stressed the importance of the Syrian Kurds’ full-fledged representation in the inclusive inter-Syrian dialogue aimed at an earliest possible attaining of political settlement in Syria in the interests of all the ethnic and religious groups of Syrian society, as well as the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country," the ministry said.