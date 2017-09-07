Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Diplomat stresses Syrian Kurds should take part in intra-Syria talks

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 07, 21:48 UTC+3 MOSCOW

A Russian diplomat has held talks with a Syrian delegation in Moscow

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. Russian President's special envoy for the Middle East and African, Mikhail Bogdanov, has reaffirmed the importance of a full-fledged presence of Syrian Kurds at the pan-Syrian talks on peace settlement, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

Read also
Syrian talks in Geneva

Russian diplomat believes Kurds need to join intra-Syrian talks in Geneva

Bogdanov made a statement on the issue earlier on Thursday during a meeting with a delegation of Syria's led by its chairman, Ibrahim Biro, who is visiting Moscow at the invitation of the Institute for Oriental Studies reporting to the Russian Academy of Sciences.

"In the course of the conversation, the interlocutors exchanged opinions on the military and political situation taking shape in Syria and made accent on the prospects for its stabilization on the basis of the UN Security Council resolution 2254," the report said.

"The Russian side confirmed its support for the efforts to form a single delegation of the Syrian opposition for talks with the delegation of the Syrian government under the UN aegis," it said.

"Along with it, the Russian envoy stressed the importance of the Syrian Kurds’ full-fledged representation in the inclusive inter-Syrian dialogue aimed at an earliest possible attaining of political settlement in Syria in the interests of all the ethnic and religious groups of Syrian society, as well as the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country," the ministry said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Poroshenko acknowledges Crimea’s return to Ukraine now is unrealistic
2
Russian General Staff chief, head of NATO’s Military Committee discuss world security
3
Kiev should discuss UN peacekeepers’ deployment with Donetsk, Lugansk — Kremlin
4
Russian military instructors train over 1,000 Syrian troops near Damascus
5
Humanitarian convoy sent to liberated parts of Deir ez-Zor — Defense Ministry
6
Russia to ease citizenship rules for foreigners investing $10 mln in Far East
7
Eastern Economic Forum — Day Two Summary
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама