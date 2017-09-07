Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia's new ambassador to US to hand in credentials to President Trump on September 8

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 07, 20:14 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

Russia's new ambassador to the U.S., Anatoly Antonov, arrived in Washington on August 31

Share
1 pages in this article

WASHINGTON, September 7. /TASS/. Russia's new Ambassador to the U.S., Anatoly Antonov, is expected to hand in credentials to President Donald Trump on Friday, the press secretary of the Embassy in Washington, Nikolai Pakhonin told TASS.

"The presentation of credentials will take place in the White House," he said. "Here in the U.S. this procedure is usually held behind closed doors."

Antonov told Russia’24 news channel on Wednesday he had handed in copies of his credentials to the U.S. Department of State. "I’ll look forward to reception with President Trump now."

Read also

Russia’s new ambassador to US focused on development of Russia-US relations

Russia's new ambassador to US gets down to work by greeting embassy school students

New Russian ambassador to US arrives in Washington

White House says looking forward to meeting and greeting new Russian ambassador to US

He said the Department of State officials and he had pinned down the current problems plaguing bilateral relations and discussed "the diplomatic war that no one needs and that was launched by the U.S."

"It’s highly regrettable the Russian-U.S. relations are going through this upheaval now, right at the moment when international problems we could resolve together with the U.S. are piling up," Antonov said.

A high-rank official at the White House National Security Council told TASS earlier the Administration looked forward to welcoming Antonov at the forthcoming presentation of credentials.

Antonov, who arrived in Washington on August 31 amid diplomatic tensions between the U.S. and Russia, replaces Ambassador Sergei Kislyak, who nine-year long tour of duty in Washington ended on July 22.

Prior to his appointment to the ambassadorial position in Washington, Antonov occupied a number of senior governmental posts in Russia, including those of a Deputy Defense Minister and a Deputy Foreign Minister. He has focused on arms control during the bigger part of his career in diplomacy.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Poroshenko acknowledges Crimea’s return to Ukraine now is unrealistic
2
Russian General Staff chief, head of NATO’s Military Committee discuss world security
3
Kiev should discuss UN peacekeepers’ deployment with Donetsk, Lugansk — Kremlin
4
Russian military instructors train over 1,000 Syrian troops near Damascus
5
Humanitarian convoy sent to liberated parts of Deir ez-Zor — Defense Ministry
6
Russia to ease citizenship rules for foreigners investing $10 mln in Far East
7
Eastern Economic Forum — Day Two Summary
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама