Abe, Putin to meet at APEC summit in Vietnam

VLADIVISTOK, September 7. /TASS/ Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in November at the summit of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation in Vietnam, he said on Thursday.

"Vladimir and I have agreed to meet again at the APEC summit in Vietnam in November", he said after talks with Putin on the sidelines Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.

He said that both leaders wanted to use any opportunity for dialog. The meeting in Vladivostok was 19th for Putin and Abe.