Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Abe, Putin to meet at APEC summit in Vietnam

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 07, 16:32 UTC+3 VLADIVISTOK

The summit is scheduled for November

Share
1 pages in this article
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS Host Photo Agency

VLADIVISTOK, September 7. /TASS/ Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in November at the summit of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation in Vietnam, he said on Thursday.

"Vladimir and I have agreed to meet again at the APEC summit in Vietnam in November", he said after talks with Putin on the sidelines Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.

He said that both leaders wanted to use any opportunity for dialog. The meeting in Vladivostok was 19th for Putin and Abe.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Stalin's Seven Sister skyscrapers
2
Putin calls for involving North Korea in joint projects to ease tensions
3
Russia to ease citizenship rules for foreigners investing $10 mln in Far East
4
CIS air defense system ready to protect Commonwealth borders — Russian Defense Ministry
5
Contracts worth about $43.9 bln signed at Eastern Economic Forum
6
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
7
Kiev should discuss UN peacekeepers’ deployment with Donetsk, Lugansk — Kremlin
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама