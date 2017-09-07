Back to Main page
Russia, France top diplomats to discuss cooperation on Syria, Libya, Ukraine

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 07, 15:38 UTC+3 MOSCOW
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. The foreign ministers of Russia and France, Sergey Lavrov and Jean-Yves Le Drian will met in Moscow on September 8 to discuss cooperation of the two countries on Syria, Libya and Ukraine, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

It said the two senior diplomats "will touch upon topical international issues, focusing on discussion of possibilities for cooperation of the two counties regarding the situation in Syria, Libya and Ukraine," the ministry said.

"France has always been and remains a major partner of Russia. Our countries are permanent members of the UN Security Council, and in this capacity they have special responsibility for international peace and stability," the ministry said.

"Joint efforts of the two states can sizably reduce tensions in European affairs as well as speaking more globally, not to speak of numerous regional crises, in the settlement of which Russia and France are involved this way or another," the ministry reported.

The Foreign Minister reiterated French President Emmanuel Macron’s initiative to create a permanent venue for bilateral cooperation of the civil societies - the Trianon Dialogue Russian-French forum. "During the upcoming talks, the ministers will continue work on that project," it said.

The ministry also noted "progress in the development of trade relations of the two states" that has been seen of late. In 2016, Russian-French trade grew 14.1%, to $13.3 billion year-on-year, it said. "The growth continues into 2017, making up 21.8% in the first quarter, to attain $5.9 billion," the ministry added.

Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
