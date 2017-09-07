Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin to meet with Lebanon’s PM — Kremlin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 07, 15:47 UTC+3 VLADIVOSTOK

The Lebanese prime minister is due to pay a working visit to Russia on September 11-13

Share
1 pages in this article

VLADIVOSTOK, September 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to hold a meeting with Lebanon’s Prime Minister Saad Hariri in the coming days, Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters on Thursday.

Read also
Melhem Riachi

Lebanon lauds Russia’s political support — minister

"The meeting is planned for the coming days and the issues are evident - the Middle East and the overall situation in Syria," Ushakov said, refusing to name the exact date of talks.

The Lebanese prime minister is due to pay a working visit to Russia on September 11-13, the country’s Embassy in Moscow told TASS.

The Russian government’s press service said earlier that Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev will hold a meeting with Hariri on September 13. The two prime ministers will discuss the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation in trade, economy, investment and humanitarian fields as well as other issues.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Poroshenko acknowledges Crimea’s return to Ukraine now is unrealistic
2
Russian military instructors train over 1,000 Syrian troops near Damascus
3
Russia and Japan sign 50 agreements and memoranda at EEF
4
Putin calls for involving North Korea in joint projects to ease tensions
5
North Korea vows strong countermeasures against US pressure
6
Diplomat slams US attempts to justify 'illegal intrusions' into Russian diplomatic offices
7
Russia may build 115,000-tonne aircraft carriers by 2020
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама