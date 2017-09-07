Putin to meet with Lebanon’s PM — Kremlin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to hold a meeting with Lebanon’s Prime Minister Saad Hariri in the coming days, Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters on Thursday.

"The meeting is planned for the coming days and the issues are evident - the Middle East and the overall situation in Syria," Ushakov said, refusing to name the exact date of talks.

The Lebanese prime minister is due to pay a working visit to Russia on September 11-13, the country’s Embassy in Moscow told TASS.

The Russian government’s press service said earlier that Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev will hold a meeting with Hariri on September 13. The two prime ministers will discuss the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation in trade, economy, investment and humanitarian fields as well as other issues.