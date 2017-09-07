Back to Main page
Poll reveals 84% of Russians approve of Putin’s performance

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 07, 12:52 UTC+3 MOSCOW

35% of those polled are satisfied with the work of Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev

© Alexei Nikolskiy/Russian Presidential press service/TASS

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. More than 84% of Russians interviewed by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center have said they approved of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s performance, while over 35% of those polled are satisfied with the work of Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.

"The president’s approval rating stood at 83.5% in August, and at 84.4% within the period from August 28 to September 3. The assessments of the performance of the prime minister and the Cabinet varied slightly. The average figure in late August and early September regarding the prime minister’s performance was 53.3% and the Cabinet’s performance - 57.4%," the pollster said.

Read also

Top US pollster shows majority of Russians back Putin’s foreign and domestic policies

No serious dynamics has been observed in assessing the performance of Russia’s State Duma (lower house of parliament) and the Federation Council (upper house of parliament), with 51% and 57.7% of the respondents respectively saying they are satisfied with their work.

Polls show that Vladimir Putin continues to outshine other Russian politicians in terms of his credibility rating, which stood at 50.1% last week. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev ranked second and third (16.7% and 15.5% respectively).

Meanwhile, leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia Vladimir Zhirinovsky continues to top the list of Russia's least popular politicians. About one fourth of those polled said they would avoid placing matters of national importance into his hands (26.6% according to last week’s data).

Taking part in the poll were Russians aged 18 and above, with 600 people in at least 80 Russia’s regions interviewed every day.

