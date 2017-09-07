Back to Main page
Putin expects Tillerson will take right path of cooperation with Russia

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 07, 10:21 UTC+3

The Russian leader said that US Secretary of State "got into a bad company"

VLADIVOSTOK, September 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin hopes that US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will enter the right path of cooperation with Moscow, although he "got into a bad company" now.

"We also granted the Order of Friendship to Tillerson some time ago. But judging on all this, he got in a bad company and is slipping away somehow. But I hope that the wind of cooperation, friendship and interaction will bring him to a right course in the end," Putin said.

