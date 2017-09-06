Moscow ready to help enhance Iraq’s anti-terrorist potential — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. Russia will be prepared to push ahead with efforts to enhance Iraq’s potential in the struggle against terrorism, the Russian Foreign Ministry said after a meeting between the special presidential envoy for the Middle East and Africa affairs, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and the chief of Iraq’s anti-terrorist service Talib al-Kenani in Moscow on Wednesday.

"The conversation in which Iraq’s ambassador to Moscow Haidar Mansour Hadi took part, focused on the situation in Iraq in the context of the large-scale operation continuing in that country and in neighboring Syria for the elimination of terrorist presence, including that of the Islamic State (outlawed in Russia) and other extremist groups," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"Al-Kenani said Baghdad appreciates cooperation with Russia in anti-terrorist matters, confirms the determination to further build up joint counter-terrorist efforts in both bilateral and multilateral formats, including the Baghdad Information Center," the Foreign Ministry said.

Russia stressed its "systematic support for the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iraq and the impermissibility of external interference in its internal affairs and stated the unflagging readiness to take further practical steps to enhance the anti-terrorist potential of the Iraqi government," the Foreign Ministry said.