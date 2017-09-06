Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow ready to help enhance Iraq’s anti-terrorist potential — Foreign Ministry

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 06, 19:54 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia's deputy foreign minister has held talks with the chief of Iraq’s anti-terrorist service

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. Russia will be prepared to push ahead with efforts to enhance Iraq’s potential in the struggle against terrorism, the Russian Foreign Ministry said after a meeting between the special presidential envoy for the Middle East and Africa affairs, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and the chief of Iraq’s anti-terrorist service Talib al-Kenani in Moscow on Wednesday.

Read also

Iraq calls for closer cooperation with Russia

"The conversation in which Iraq’s ambassador to Moscow Haidar Mansour Hadi took part, focused on the situation in Iraq in the context of the large-scale operation continuing in that country and in neighboring Syria for the elimination of terrorist presence, including that of the Islamic State (outlawed in Russia) and other extremist groups," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"Al-Kenani said Baghdad appreciates cooperation with Russia in anti-terrorist matters, confirms the determination to further build up joint counter-terrorist efforts in both bilateral and multilateral formats, including the Baghdad Information Center," the Foreign Ministry said.

Russia stressed its "systematic support for the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iraq and the impermissibility of external interference in its internal affairs and stated the unflagging readiness to take further practical steps to enhance the anti-terrorist potential of the Iraqi government," the Foreign Ministry said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Diplomat slams US attempts to justify 'illegal intrusions' into Russian diplomatic offices
2
Eleven strategic missile regiments to hold large-scale drills across Russia
3
Russian military sends food to Deir ez-Zor residents
4
Russia ready to consider US draft resolution on North Korea
5
Ukraine’s ex-president Yanukovich charged with takeover of power in 2010
6
Residents of the Russian Far East: Demography, New Quality of Life, and Opportunities
7
Russia opposes North Korea oil embargo, says South Korean presidential spokesman
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама