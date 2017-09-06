Back to Main page
Russian, French foreign ministers to discuss Syria, Ukraine, North Korea

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 06, 17:43 UTC+3 PARIS

The talks are scheduled for September 8

PARIS, September 6. /TASS/. Russian and French Foreign Ministers Jean-Yves Le Drian and Sergey Lavrov will discuss the situation in Libya, Syria, Ukraine and on the Korean peninsula on September 8, the French Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

Putin: Russian and French fundamental interests come first

Lavrov and Le Drian will focus "on drafting of a UN Security Council’s resolution for more pressure on the North Korean regime," a ministry spokesman said.

The ministers "will also exchange opinions on the situation in eastern Ukraine following the recent dialogue in the Normandy format" and consider many bilateral issues, the spokesman said.

Last week, Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman, announced Le Drian’s visit to Moscow. She said the meeting will be held on the initiative of France "to develop agreements reached by the Russian and French leaders in Versailles on May 29".

Foreign policy
