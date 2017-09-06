Russian, French foreign ministers to discuss Syria, Ukraine, North Korea

Donetsk, Lugansk support Russia’s proposal to deploy UN mission to DonbassWorld September 06, 18:50
PARIS, September 6. /TASS/. Russian and French Foreign Ministers Jean-Yves Le Drian and Sergey Lavrov will discuss the situation in Libya, Syria, Ukraine and on the Korean peninsula on September 8, the French Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.
Lavrov and Le Drian will focus "on drafting of a UN Security Council’s resolution for more pressure on the North Korean regime," a ministry spokesman said.
The ministers "will also exchange opinions on the situation in eastern Ukraine following the recent dialogue in the Normandy format" and consider many bilateral issues, the spokesman said.
Last week, Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman, announced Le Drian’s visit to Moscow. She said the meeting will be held on the initiative of France "to develop agreements reached by the Russian and French leaders in Versailles on May 29".