No plans for meeting between Putin, North Korean representatives — Kremlin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is currently taking part in the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in the city of Vladivostok, is not scheduled to meet with representatives of North Korea, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

When asked if Putin could meet with North Korean representatives participating the forum, Peskov said that he did not know they were in Vladivostok. "As for the president’s agenda, there are no meetings with North Korean representatives on it," Peskov added.