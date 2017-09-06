Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Suspension of US visa procedures not to affect student exchanges — ministry

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 06, 14:35 UTC+3 VLADIVOSTOK

After the Russian Foreign Ministry proposed to cut the staff of the American diplomatic mission, the US decided to suspend the issuance of nonimmigrant visas to Russians until September 1

© Andrei Makhonin/TASS

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. The suspension of issuance of US nonimmigrant visas will not affect international student exchanges with America, Pavel Zenkovich, a Russian deputy education and science minister, said on Wednesday.

Read also

Moscow slams suspension of US visa procedures throughout Russia

"Visa-related problems with the US don’t concern us, we don’t see them. The exchange is not large, the US is not our target audience, let's put it this way," Zenkovich said at the Eastern Economic Forum.

He also said the education and interior ministries are currently working on measures to simplify entry into Russia for foreign students.

"There are certain measures that we will have to take to facilitate entry for foreign students. We are working in close collaboration with the Ministry of Internal Affairs on the issue of migration legislation in order to make students' stay here more comfortable", he stressed.

After the Russian Foreign Ministry proposed to cut the staff of the American diplomatic mission, the US decided to suspend the issuance of nonimmigrant visas to Russians until September 1. On September 1, visa procedures resumed only at the embassy in Moscow.

