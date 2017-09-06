Russia, China call to resume talks on North Korean issue

Lavrov says Russia, Turkey, Iran make progress in setting up Idlib de-escalation zoneRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 06, 13:39
VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. Russia and China propose that the North Korea issue be taken back to the negotiating table, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters on Wednesday.
"At the recent meeting of the United Nations Security Council, we and our Chinese counterparts reiterated an initiative put forward by Moscow and Beijing, concerning the implementation of the road map proposed by Russian and China, which is aimed at breaking the deadlock and resume negotiations," the Russian top diplomat said.