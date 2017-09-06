Back to Main page
Russia, China call to resume talks on North Korean issue

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 06, 13:26 UTC+3

At the UN meeting, Russia and China put forward an initiative to implement Moscow-Beijing road map on North Korean settlement

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. Russia and China propose that the North Korea issue be taken back to the negotiating table, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters on Wednesday.

"At the recent meeting of the United Nations Security Council, we and our Chinese counterparts reiterated an initiative put forward by Moscow and Beijing, concerning the implementation of the road map proposed by Russian and China, which is aimed at breaking the deadlock and resume negotiations," the Russian top diplomat said.

Topics
Foreign policy Situation on the Korean Peninsula
