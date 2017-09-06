Back to Main page
UN mission crucial to disengagement of conflicting parties in Donbass, Lavrov says

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 06, 11:45 UTC+3
VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. A special UN mission is crucial to ensuring the disengagement of the conflicting parties in Donbass, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"The proposal was made because for many months the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission in Ukraine has had problems with maintaining the security of its personnel. For many months the agreement achieved by the Normandy Quartet leaders on the disengagement of parties has failed to be implemented," Lavrov said.

