Korean Peninsula situation on brink of military confrontation — Russian diplomat

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. The situation on the Korean Peninsula is moving closer to a dangerous brink of a military standoff with unimaginable consequences, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov told a session of the Valdai International Discussion Club at the third Eastern Economic Forum.

"The continuing missile and nuclear tests of North Korea, the growing US military presence, dangerous maneuvers and bellicose rhetoric of both sides - all this has moved the situation to a dangerous brink of a large-scale military confrontation with unimaginable and really disastrous consequences," the diplomat said.

"Instead of boosting military activity, consolidated steps are needed for comprehensively easing tensions," Morgulov stressed. "Russia shares general aspiration for denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, and is set to fully implement the resolutions of the UN Security Council," he said.

The diplomat stressed that it is impossible to settle the nuclear issue without collective efforts and forming a reliable security system in northeastern Asia.

On September 3, North Korea officially announced a successful test of a hydrogen bomb that could be used as a warhead for an intercontinental ballistic missile. The news met tough reaction of the world community. South Korea and the United States said they did not rule out a possible military response to North Korea’s actions. Russia’s Foreign Ministry called on all concerned parties to immediately resume dialogue and talks, saying that this is the only way to solve the problems of the Korean Peninsula.

