Russian, South Korean leaders to discuss North Korean nuclear program

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 05, 19:15 UTC+3 VLADIVOSTOK

On September 4, the Russian and South Korean presidents held phone talks

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov has no idea if President Vladimir Putin and his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in will discuss any new initiative for a settlement of North Korea’s nuclear program.

As he answered media questions, Peskov recalled that Putin and Moon would hold full-fledged talks in Vladivostok and make statements for the press afterwards.

South Korean president: No more wars on Korean peninsula

"The crisis on the Korean Peninsula, triggered by North Korea’s nuclear tests, which have been condemned by all countries, including Russia, will certainly be discussed at the talks," Peskov said. He recalled last Monday’s telephone conversation between the Russian and South Korean presidents and their agreement to hold a detailed discussion of this theme.

"If there will be a new proposal (for a settlement of the North Korean problem) I cannot tell for now," Peskov said. He recalled the Russian leader’s statement made at a news conference on September 5 following the BRICS summit in China. Putin criticized North Korea’s actions but at the same time warned against fanning military hysteria and stressed that any sanctions against North Korea would be ineffective. Putin believes that the problem may be resolved only through a dialogue.

Foreign policy Situation on the Korean Peninsula
