Russia ready to consider US draft resolution on North Korea

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Moscow is ready to consider a US draft resolution on North Korea submitted to the UN Security Council, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"In connection with [US Secretary of State Rex] Tillerson’s report of the submission to the UN Security Council of the US draft resolution condemning North Korea’s moves, the Russian minister stressed that Russia is ready to consider it," the ministry said in a statement after Sergey Lavrov’s phone talks with his US counterpart.

"The sides discussed the situation on the Korean peninsula in the light of Pyongyang’s new missile tests," the ministry said, adding that the talks were held on the US initiative.

The ministry said Lavrov spoke against the escalation of military tensions in Northeast Asia and stressed that "choice should be made in favor of political and diplomatic instruments to find peaceful ways of the conflict resolution."

Lavrov called on the US for restraint and also spoke in favor of involving the UN Secretary General in the search for ways to resolve the conflict, the ministry said.