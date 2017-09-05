Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia ready to consider US draft resolution on North Korea

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 05, 18:33 UTC+3

The Russian and US top diplomats have discussed the situation on the Korean peninsula

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Vincent Thian

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Moscow is ready to consider a US draft resolution on North Korea submitted to the UN Security Council, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

Read also

Putin says sanctions on North Korea unlikely to work

Russia’s UN envoy comments on sanctions against North Korea

War of words leads to rising US-North Korean tensions — Russian expert

North Korea’s nukes unlikely to pose any real threat to Russia — senior diplomat

"In connection with [US Secretary of State Rex] Tillerson’s report of the submission to the UN Security Council of the US draft resolution condemning North Korea’s moves, the Russian minister stressed that Russia is ready to consider it," the ministry said in a statement after Sergey Lavrov’s phone talks with his US counterpart.

"The sides discussed the situation on the Korean peninsula in the light of Pyongyang’s new missile tests," the ministry said, adding that the talks were held on the US initiative.

The ministry said Lavrov spoke against the escalation of military tensions in Northeast Asia and stressed that "choice should be made in favor of political and diplomatic instruments to find peaceful ways of the conflict resolution."

Lavrov called on the US for restraint and also spoke in favor of involving the UN Secretary General in the search for ways to resolve the conflict, the ministry said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy Situation on the Korean Peninsula
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Syria’s government troops unblock Deir ez-Zor — Russian Defense Ministry
2
Russia to develop cruise missiles capable of striking targets at 1,000km range
3
Siemens hopes to seal deal with Russian Railways on supplies of 10 trains by year end
4
Putin congratulates Russian and Syrian military with victory in Deir ez-Zor
5
Russia ready to consider US draft resolution on North Korea
6
Kremlin comments on initiative to deploy UN peacekeepers to Donbass
7
Russia to sue US over seizure of diplomatic property, Lavrov tells Tillerson
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама