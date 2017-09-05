Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian security chief to start consultations with his Japanese counterparts in Tokyo

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 05, 3:36 UTC+3 MOSCOW

On Monday Nikolay Patrushev held similar consultations in Seoul

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Russian Security Council’s Secretary Nikolay Patrushev will start two-week consultations with his Japanese counterparts in Tokyo.

"Patrushev will visit Tokyo on September 5-6 where he will held regular scheduled Russian-Japanese consultations between the two countries’ Security Councils," the Russian Security Council’s press service said in a statement.

On Monday Patrushev held similar consultations in Seoul. Considerable attention was paid to one of the region’s major problems - the situation in North Korea. Nikolay Patrushev and South Korean security chief Chon Yong U discussed the ways of political and diplomatic settlement of the nuclear problem on the Korean Peninsula, as well as the military and political situation in the Asia Pacific Region.

Another issue discussed at the meeting was bilateral and multilateral security cooperation. The parties paid attention to the "prospects of implementation of trilateral economic projects involving the Russian Federation, the Republic of Korea and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea," the Russian Security Council noted. Plans of cooperation between law enforcement authorities and intelligence services of the two countries to counteract international criminality, laundering of income, terrorism financing, fight with international terrorism, illegal migration and drug trafficking were thoroughly studied.

On the same day, Patrushev met with South Korean President Moon Jae-in. "The conversation occurred in the run-up to the meeting between the Russian and Korean presidents in Vladivostok," the Russian Security Service specified.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Entire Ukraine waiting for Poroshenko to step down - former deputies
2
Eleven strategic missile regiments to hold large-scale drills across Russia
3
Two Russian servicemen killed in Syria
4
Putin calls for restraint on issue of North Korea’s nuclear tests
5
US tells Russia it expects diplomatic property sold to it — Foreign Ministry
6
Russia wins 2017 European Volleyball Championship in Poland
7
World’s largest sub Dmitry Donskoy back to base after three-month voyage
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама