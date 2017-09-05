Russian security chief to start consultations with his Japanese counterparts in Tokyo

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Russian Security Council’s Secretary Nikolay Patrushev will start two-week consultations with his Japanese counterparts in Tokyo.

"Patrushev will visit Tokyo on September 5-6 where he will held regular scheduled Russian-Japanese consultations between the two countries’ Security Councils," the Russian Security Council’s press service said in a statement.

On Monday Patrushev held similar consultations in Seoul. Considerable attention was paid to one of the region’s major problems - the situation in North Korea. Nikolay Patrushev and South Korean security chief Chon Yong U discussed the ways of political and diplomatic settlement of the nuclear problem on the Korean Peninsula, as well as the military and political situation in the Asia Pacific Region.

Another issue discussed at the meeting was bilateral and multilateral security cooperation. The parties paid attention to the "prospects of implementation of trilateral economic projects involving the Russian Federation, the Republic of Korea and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea," the Russian Security Council noted. Plans of cooperation between law enforcement authorities and intelligence services of the two countries to counteract international criminality, laundering of income, terrorism financing, fight with international terrorism, illegal migration and drug trafficking were thoroughly studied.

On the same day, Patrushev met with South Korean President Moon Jae-in. "The conversation occurred in the run-up to the meeting between the Russian and Korean presidents in Vladivostok," the Russian Security Service specified.