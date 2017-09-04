Putin to meet with Thailand’s PM on September 5

XIAMEN /China/, September 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’ meeting with Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in China’s Xiamen has been postponed to September 5, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

The meeting was initially planned for Monday but did not take place because of changes in the schedule, the Kremlin spokesman noted.

"Nevertheless, the president has a possibility speak with him [Thailand’s prime minister] on the summit margins. They had a rather warm conversation and agreed to continue it tomorrow, also on the summit’s sidelines," Peskov noted.