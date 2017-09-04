Russia’s UN envoy warns of war threat on Korean Peninsula

UNITED NATIONS, September 4. /TASS/. The risk of the confrontation on the Korean Peninsula developing into a hot phase is "high as never before," Russia’s UN envoy Vasily Nebenzya told an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on Monday.

He said North Korea’s provocative missile and nuclear activity acquired "dangerous dynamics lately" and peace in the region was experiencing a "serious test."

"The risk of the confrontation developing into a hot phase is high as never before," he said.

Nebenzya warned against attempts at trying to resolve the Korean Peninsula’s problems by military means and called upon all parties to "retain self-control" and to "refrain from any actions that might bring about further escalation of tensions."