Russia, South Korea discuss North Korean crisis

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 04, 17:07 UTC+3 MOSCOW

On Septenber4, the Russian security chief met with South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev discussed in Seoul with South Korea`s National Security Office chief Chung Eui-yong the ways of political and diplomatic settlement of the Korean Peninsula’s nuclear issue.

North Korea’s nukes unlikely to pose any real threat to Russia — senior diplomat

"[At the meeting the sides] considered the ways of political and diplomatic settlement of the nuclear issue of the Korean Peninsula and discussed military and political situation in the Asia-Pacific region," the Security Council’s press service said.

The talks also focused on bilateral and multilateral cooperation in security area. "The sides paid attention to the prospects of implementing trilateral economic projects with participation of Russia, South Korea and North Korea," it said.

They also discussed in detail plans of cooperation between Russian and South Korean law enforcement bodies and special services in countering transnational crime, money laundering and financing terrorism, and the fight against international terrorism, illegal migration and drug trafficking.

The consultations were attended by representatives of the Russian Foreign Ministry, the Interior Ministry, the Defense Ministry, the Federal Security Service, the Federal Financial Monitoring Service (Rosfinmonitoring), the Russian presidential administration and the Security Council's administration.

Earlier on Monday, Patrushev met with South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and discussed vital international issues.

