Russian senior diplomat says he is open to dialogue with US counterpart

North Korea’s nukes unlikely to pose any real threat to Russia — senior diplomatRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 04, 14:48
World’s largest sub Dmitry Donskoy back to base after three-month voyageMilitary & Defense September 04, 14:38
Moscow court upholds house arrest of stage director SerebrennikovSociety & Culture September 04, 14:25
BRICS countries agree to boost tradeBusiness & Economy September 04, 13:44
Russian security chief arrives in SeoulRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 04, 13:26
Eleven strategic missile regiments to hold large-scale drills across RussiaMilitary & Defense September 04, 13:22
Russians detained in Hamburg may face trial in SeptemberWorld September 04, 13:15
Moscow envoy says US turning Russian diplomatic facilities issue inside outRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 04, 13:14
Press review: FBI raids Russian consulate and North Korea tests more nukesPress Review September 04, 13:00
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
XIAMEN /China/, September 4. /TASS/. Russia remains open to continuing the dialogue with the United States, including that at the deputy foreign minister level, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday.
"We have not eliminated a single channel for a dialogue or mechanism of interaction and they will not be eliminated, however hard the US side may be provoking us," Ryabkov said when asked if more contacts between him and US Under Secretary of State Thomas Shannon were possible before the UN General Assembly session in the context of the latest actions by Washington towards the Russian diplomatic mission in the United States. "Everything that has been eliminated by now is a consequence of political decisions made in Washington."
Ryabkov pointed out that Moscow was in no mood of giving up the dialogue for it believes that even in the current situation it can and must be useful.
"If for some reason we fail to achieve a result or the progress we make turns out too insignificant, it will by no means be an excuse for not having a dialogue," he added.
"We are fully open to further work through this channel, too," Ryabkov said.