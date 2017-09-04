Back to Main page
Russian security chief arrives in Seoul

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 04, 13:26 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Russian security chief has met with South Korean President Moon Jae-in

Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Nikolay Patrushev

Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Nikolay Patrushev

© Alexei Druzhinin/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Nikolay Patrushev has arrived in Seoul where he is due to hold consultations on security issues.

Read also

South Korea, US discuss deploying aircraft carrier, strategic bomber — media

"Patrushev has arrived in Seoul for holding Russian-Korean consultations on security issues," the press service of the Security Council said.

The Russian security chief has already met with South Korean President Moon Jae-in. "Their talks were held in the run-up to the upcoming meeting in Vladivostok between the presidents of Russia and South Korea," it said.

On September 5-6, Patrushev is also scheduled to hold Russian-Japanese consultations in Tokyo between the Security Councils of the two countries.

