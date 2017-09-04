Russian security chief arrives in Seoul

North Korea’s nukes unlikely to pose any real threat to Russia — senior diplomatRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 04, 14:48
MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Nikolay Patrushev has arrived in Seoul where he is due to hold consultations on security issues.
"Patrushev has arrived in Seoul for holding Russian-Korean consultations on security issues," the press service of the Security Council said.
The Russian security chief has already met with South Korean President Moon Jae-in. "Their talks were held in the run-up to the upcoming meeting in Vladivostok between the presidents of Russia and South Korea," it said.
On September 5-6, Patrushev is also scheduled to hold Russian-Japanese consultations in Tokyo between the Security Councils of the two countries.