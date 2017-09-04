Back to Main page
THAAD deployment in South Korea, Japan may force Russia to respond — deputy minister

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 04, 12:32 UTC+3

If the situation doesn't change, Russia may start creating counterbalances, according to Sergei Ryabkov

XIAMEN/China/, September 4. /TASS/. Russia may be forced to take military measures to create counterbalance to the deployment of US THAAD missile defense systems to South Korea and Japan, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Monday.

"What is going on directly near our borders in terms of boosting the potential of missile defense system, and this concerns both South Korea and Japan, we resort to our possibilities of developing military potential in this area," Ryabkov said.

"If all this comes at these concerning rates, then inevitably, at some moment, probably, an issue will emerge on our response in military terms of creating any counterbalances," the diplomat said.

Persons
Sergey Ryabkov
