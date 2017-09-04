Back to Main page
Agents of US special services remain on Russian consulate’s premises — senior diplomat

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 04, 11:37 UTC+3

It is unclear what they are going there, the Russian deputy minister said

XIAMEN /China/, September 4. /TASS/. Agents of US special services still remain on the premises of the Russian consulate-general’s office in San Francisco, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday.

"Noise is still heard. It is unclear what they are going there," he said.

Sergey Ryabkov
