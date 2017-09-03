Putin, Xi visit exhibition of Chinese arts and crafts

XIAMEN /China/, September 3. /TASS/. Russian and Chinese Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, who had a meeting in a narrow format on Sunday, visited an exhibition of Chinese arts and crafts.

The Chinese leader told the Russian president about exhibits from various China’s provinces.

The two presidents also exchange presents. Xi presented to his Russian counterpart a sculpture of a Chinese warrior in a traditional costume and a hand-made bureau with wishes of prosperity calligraphically written on it. Putin presented to the Chinese president a picture of a sailing ship made of amber and greenstone desk lamps.

After walking about the exhibition, the two leaders continued to exchange opinions on key bilateral and global problems at a working dinner.