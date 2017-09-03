Putin, Xi visit exhibition of Chinese arts and crafts

By conducting searches at Russian trade mission US undermine int’l law - Kremlin spokesmanRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 03, 21:21
Putin calls not to yield to emotions over North Korea’s nuclear testsRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 03, 21:04
Russia’s Rosneft oil major, China’s Huaxin energy co. sign strategic cooperation agreementBusiness & Economy September 03, 20:38
Russian team wins 7 out of 8 gold medals at 2017 Rhythmic Gymnastics World ChampionshipsSport September 03, 19:39
US intel planned to look for explosives at Russian diplomatic facilities - ZakharovaRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 03, 18:08
US tells Russia it expects diplomatic property sold to it - Foreign MinistryRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 03, 16:17
Russia calls on US to return immediately seized diplomatic propertyRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 03, 13:17
Russian hoverbike makes first public test flightScience & Space September 03, 8:07
North Korea likely to have conducted another nuclear test — Japanese TVWorld September 03, 7:13
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
XIAMEN /China/, September 3. /TASS/. Russian and Chinese Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, who had a meeting in a narrow format on Sunday, visited an exhibition of Chinese arts and crafts.
The Chinese leader told the Russian president about exhibits from various China’s provinces.
The two presidents also exchange presents. Xi presented to his Russian counterpart a sculpture of a Chinese warrior in a traditional costume and a hand-made bureau with wishes of prosperity calligraphically written on it. Putin presented to the Chinese president a picture of a sailing ship made of amber and greenstone desk lamps.
After walking about the exhibition, the two leaders continued to exchange opinions on key bilateral and global problems at a working dinner.