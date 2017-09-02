Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian senator: Trump's plans of UN reform are rather dictatorship than discussion

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 02, 13:21 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The political discussion at the UN General Assembly will begin on September 19 with speech by Antonio Guterres

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. The initiative of the U.S. President Donald Trump to discuss a UN reform at a summit is rather dictatorship than an invitation to discuss the issue, a Russian senator Franz Klintsevich told reporters on Saturday.

"Donald Trump’s intention to discuss with the world leaders a reform of the UN looks rather like dictatorship than a discussion," first deputy head of the upper house’s defense and security committee said. "I cannot really judge if a UN reform is timely now, and if it is whether it may cause bigger disputes among the countries."

"Those are, so to say, issues of a different layer, but anyway this is not the way to address them," he said.

According to the international practice, he continued, at first experts from different countries get together to discuss common approaches, to agree positions, and only after that - as they reach consensus - the issue is to be discussed by top leaders.

"And, of course, there are no whatever preconditions like a ten-item declaration, which Donald Trump wants to be signed," the senator continued. "Nobody doubts the right of a U.S. president for big initiatives, but I would not be surprised if this initiative causes surprise even among the U.S. close partners at NATO."

Reuters reported earlier, the U.S. leader suggests discussing at that meeting a reform of the United Nations Organization.

"U.S. President Donald Trump, a frequent critic of the United Nations, will seek to gather global support for reforming the world body when he hosts an event at U.N. headquarters in New York on Sept. 18, a day before he formally addresses the 193-member organization," Reuters said. "Countries will be invited to attend Trump’s function if they sign on to a U.S.-drafted 10-point political declaration backing efforts by U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "to initiate effective, meaningful reform"."

The political discussion at the UN General Assembly will begin on September 19 with speeches by Guterres and President of the 72nd session of the General Assembly Miroslav Lajcak. The U.S. President Donald Trump will deliver the first speech at the UN. The debates at the General Assembly will continue to September 25.

According to the preliminary plan, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will address to the participants on September 21.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Donald Trump Sergey Lavrov
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin not to participate in 72nd session of UN GA
2
Merkel: Europe should do everything possible to improve security dialogue with Russia
3
Russian Aerospace Force destroy in Syria IS' 9 armored vehicles
4
Russia does not want war and is not going to participate in it — Lavrov
5
Kremlin spokesman pokes fun at rumors of Putin’s new 'favorite' official
6
Russian senator: Trump's plans of UN reform are rather dictatorship than discussion
7
Kremlin slams move to strip Russian embassy of right to US facilities as raider seizure
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама