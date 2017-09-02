Putin not to participate in 72nd session of UN GA

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin does not plan this year participating in the session of the UN General Assembly due in September, the president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Saturday.

"No, this is not in the president’s plans," he said.

The press secretary chose not to comment on the initiative of the U.S. President Donald Trump to have on the session’s eve a summit of the world leaders. According to Reuters, the U.S. leader suggests discussing at that meeting a reform of the United Nations Organization.