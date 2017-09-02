Back to Main page
Putin not to participate in 72nd session of UN GA

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 02, 12:01 UTC+3

The press secretary chose not to comment on the initiative of the U.S. President Donald Trump to have on the session’s eve a summit of the world leaders

© Виталий Невар/ТАСС

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin does not plan this year participating in the session of the UN General Assembly due in September, the president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Saturday.

"No, this is not in the president’s plans," he said.

The press secretary chose not to comment on the initiative of the U.S. President Donald Trump to have on the session’s eve a summit of the world leaders. According to Reuters, the U.S. leader suggests discussing at that meeting a reform of the United Nations Organization.

Persons
Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
