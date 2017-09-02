Putin not to participate in 72nd session of UN GA

Putin not to participate in 72nd session of UN GARussian Politics & Diplomacy September 02, 12:01
Nebenzya: Russia-US relations down to unaffordable low levelDOMESTIC POLICY September 02, 10:59
Russian Aerospace Force destroy in Syria IS' 9 armored vehiclesMilitary & Defense September 02, 10:51
Russia slams US order to close San Francisco consulate as gross violation of lawRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 01, 22:48
Rescuers establish contact with all tourists in Mount Elbrus mudslide areaWorld September 01, 21:18
Rescuers evacuate more than 100 tourists from Mount Elbrus mudslide areaWorld September 01, 19:46
Russian football clubs resort to contradictory strategies as UEFA closes transfer windowSport September 01, 19:19
Russia voices concerns over Ukraine-Croatia contacts on regaining control over DonbassRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 01, 18:56
Army service prestige increase considerably in past 5 years — deputy defense ministerMilitary & Defense September 01, 18:43
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin does not plan this year participating in the session of the UN General Assembly due in September, the president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Saturday.
"No, this is not in the president’s plans," he said.
The press secretary chose not to comment on the initiative of the U.S. President Donald Trump to have on the session’s eve a summit of the world leaders. According to Reuters, the U.S. leader suggests discussing at that meeting a reform of the United Nations Organization.