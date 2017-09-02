Russia-US relations sink to inexcusable low - Moscow's UN envoy

US tells Russia it expects diplomatic property sold to it - Foreign MinistryRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 03, 16:17
Russia calls on US to return immediately seized diplomatic propertyRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 03, 13:17
Russian hoverbike makes first public test flightScience & Space September 03, 8:07
North Korea likely to have conducted another nuclear test — Japanese TVWorld September 03, 7:13
Russian basketball team defeats Serbia at EuroBasket 2017Sport September 03, 6:30
Zakharova slams searches at Russian diplomatic facilities in US as 'buffoonery’Russian Politics & Diplomacy September 03, 6:22
Soyuz MS-04 descent module lands in KazakhstanScience & Space September 03, 4:39
US authorities take control of Russian trade mission building in WashingtonRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 02, 22:51
Almost all issues concerning restoration of RUSADA’s membership resolved - Deputy PM MutkoSport September 02, 18:12
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
NEW YORK, September 2. /TASS/. The relations between Russia and the U.S. are at "unaffordable low level," Russia’s Ambassador to UN Vasily Nebenzya told reporters.
"This, of course, does not add anything positive not only to our relations, but also to the international situation, as those relations are a factor our partners mind," he said. "They are calling on us in person and indirectly to fix, at last, the relations. This would be to the benefit not only for us but for the world."
While speaking about relations with the U.S. delegation at the UN and the Security Council, the ambassador said they are very businesslike, like always, and would remain such in future.
"Moreover, now the Security Council, luckily, and maybe not in the present context, is among the few platforms where we do cooperate with the U.S.," he continued. "And we are doing so not to demonstrate something positive between us, but since this cooperation at the UN is extremely important for the world."
"I was asked whether the worse relations with the U.S. could affect the cooperation at the UN, and I replied that we are above point-scoring and do not want the bilateral relations to affect settlement of security problems," the diplomat said.