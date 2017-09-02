Russian-Italian intergovernmental commission to meet on Nov 7 in Moscow

CERNOBBIO, September 2. /TASS/. The meeting of the Russian-Italian intergovernmental commission will be held on November 7 in Moscow, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich said following the talks with Italian Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano.

"The (meeting of the) intergovernmental commission will be held on November 7 in Russia, most probably in Moscow," he said.

According to Dvorkovich, the talks with Italy’s top diplomat focused on joint projects between the two countries. "We’ve got tens of projects, not only in the energy sector, but in other areas as well, such as transport, shipbuilding. We’ve touched upon all of them, there are certain issues regarding some of them that we’ve decided to solve at the working level through ministries and companies," he said.