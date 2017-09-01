Washington’s latest decisions lead to deterioration of ties — Russian Embassy

Rescuers evacuate more than 100 tourists from Mount Elbrus mudslide areaWorld September 01, 19:46
WASHINGTON, September 1. /TASS/. The US administration’s demand to close Russian Consulate General in San Francisco and two diplomatic facilities in Washington and New York is another "spiral turn of diplomatic insults" leading to a further deterioration of bilateral relations, the Russian Embassy in Washington said in a statement.
"We view the step taken by the US administration as unfriendly. Unfortunately, this is another spiral turn of diplomatic insults against each other. It leads to a further deterioration of Russian-US relations," the document said.
The Embassy notes that the steps taken by the US authorities create "problems for ordinary people" and harm economic cooperation of the two countries. This does not meet common interests of Russia and the United States, the statement said.
Russia expects that the declared US intentions to normalize bilateral relations will be implemented, a statement published on the website of the Russian Embassy in Washington said.
"We still expect that the aspirations declared by the US leadership to normalize bilateral relations and contacts will be eventually implemented. For our part, we are not going to slide into hysteria and the edge of confrontation. We will continue working for the benefit of the two countries," the document said.