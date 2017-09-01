Russian consulate in San Francisco to issue passports on its last day of work — source

Russian football clubs resort to contradictory strategies as UEFA closes transfer windowSport September 01, 19:19
NEW YORK, September 1. /TASS/. Russia’s Consulate General in San Francisco, which is due to be shut down after the order of US authorities, will issue passports on its last day of work on Friday, a diplomatic source told TASS.
"We will work on Friday, the last day, from 9.00 a.m. to 1.00 p.m.," the source said, confirming that the Consulate General will hand out passports. Those individuals who won’t be able to get their passports on Friday will have to receive them in Russia’s Consulate General in Seattle.
According to the source, the Consulate General in San Francisco will be "preserved in a certain way."
On Thursday, the US issued a demand to the Russian government to close down the Consulate General in San Francisco and another two diplomatic facilities, one in Washington and one in New York, saying the move was aimed at restoring parity in diplomatic relations with Russia.