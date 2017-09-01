Back to Main page
Russian consulate in San Francisco to issue passports on its last day of work — source

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 01, 19:38 UTC+3 NEW YORK

On Thursday, the US demanded the Russian government close down the Consulate General in San Francisco

NEW YORK, September 1. /TASS/. Russia’s Consulate General in San Francisco, which is due to be shut down after the order of US authorities, will issue passports on its last day of work on Friday, a diplomatic source told TASS.

