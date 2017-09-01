Back to Main page
Court in Moscow arrests suicide bomb attack suspect for two months

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 01, 14:47 UTC+3

Russia’s federal security service had detained two Central Asia-born suspects in the Moscow region for plotting terrorist attacks

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. One of the two Central Asia-born suspects, Murdobek Kodirov, detained for plotting a suicide attack on September 1, will remain in custody till October, 31, a TASS correspondent reports from the court room.

"The investigator’s request shall be sustained and Kodirov remanded in custody till October 31," the judge ruled.

Uzbekistan-born Kodirov, 25, is charged under five articles of the Criminal Code.

Russia’s federal security service FSB on August 31 said it had detained two Central Asia-born suspects in the Moscow region for plotting terrorist attacks at sites of mass events on September 1. The FSB said one of the suspects was going to attack passers-by with a blade weapon and the other - Kodirov - to explode himself.

The investigator insisted on Kodirov’s arrest because he faced a prison term of more than three years and might try to escape because he was a foreign national.

The state prosecutor supported the investigator’s arguments.

"Kodirov is an active member of the Islamic State (terrorist organization outlawed in Russia). On August 2017 he received instructions from Syria for staging an explosion in a crowded area," the prosecutor said.

Before the court’s session the suspect told TASS he was guilty and felt regret.

