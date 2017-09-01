Lavrov blasts Poland’s ‘anti-Russian brainwashing’ of its population

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. The Polish government’s policy seeks to inculcate its population with anti-Russian indoctrination, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday, speaking to the students and teachers of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO), an academic institution run by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"Actual brainwashing of the population that is openly anti-Russian can be felt in Poland," he pointed out. "I see here the mere obsession of creating an atmosphere of total resentment by society of anything related to Russia."

Speculating on the possible causes for a such policy by Warsaw, the foreign minister assumed that "they are instilled in those who whip up nationalist sentiment in Polish society, who rewrite the history in a very diligent way, who try to revive Polish nationalism based on superiority, who try to pin the blame for all Poland’s misfortunes" on Russia.

Lavrov noted that nationalist rhetoric "runs counter to the principles that Poland endorsed during its accession to the UN, when the OSCE was being established." "The very same OSCE is already paying attention to it and slowly starting to criticize [it]. I hope that if it continues [this way], harsh criticism would come down on such nationalist sentiments," he stressed.