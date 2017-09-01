Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lavrov blasts Poland’s ‘anti-Russian brainwashing’ of its population

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 01, 14:11 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia's top diplomat believes there is "the mere obsession of creating an atmosphere of total resentment by society of anything related to Russia"

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Alik Keplicz

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. The Polish government’s policy seeks to inculcate its population with anti-Russian indoctrination, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday, speaking to the students and teachers of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO), an academic institution run by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Read also

Poland says refusal to cooperate with Moscow on Sobibor museum not aimed against Russia

More than 330 WW II monuments to Red Army vanished in Poland in last 20 years, envoy says

Moscow slams Poland for open Russophobia for barring it from renovating Nazi camp memorial

Lawmaker warns law on removing Soviet monuments in Poland can trigger wave of neo-Nazism

"Actual brainwashing of the population that is openly anti-Russian can be felt in Poland," he pointed out. "I see here the mere obsession of creating an atmosphere of total resentment by society of anything related to Russia."

Speculating on the possible causes for a such policy by Warsaw, the foreign minister assumed that "they are instilled in those who whip up nationalist sentiment in Polish society, who rewrite the history in a very diligent way, who try to revive Polish nationalism based on superiority, who try to pin the blame for all Poland’s misfortunes" on Russia.

Lavrov noted that nationalist rhetoric "runs counter to the principles that Poland endorsed during its accession to the UN, when the OSCE was being established." "The very same OSCE is already paying attention to it and slowly starting to criticize [it]. I hope that if it continues [this way], harsh criticism would come down on such nationalist sentiments," he stressed.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
North Korean problem should be solved through dialogue, not pressure — Putin
2
Declaring Soros a terrorist would mean shaking US foundations, Russian senator warns
3
Russia to suggest BRICS discussion of effort against infectious diseases — Putin
4
Moscow to react to US demands to shut Russian diplomatic facilities after sizing matter up
5
Russia’s Vice-Admiral Kulakov destroyer escorting Chinese tanker through Gulf of Aden
6
Russia ready to counter ‘excessive domination’ of certain reserve currencies — Putin
7
Press review: US raises stakes in diplomatic feud and Pakistan seeks to boost Russia ties
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама