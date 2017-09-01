Lavrov says he has no plans to run for president

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said on Friday that he does not consider himself to be a suitable presidential candidate as he believes diplomatic activities to be the most important for him.

"I will say frankly - not out of flattery, but sincerely - that I am comfortable working with President Putin and I see that there are a number of tasks that we still need to accomplish on the foreign policy stage," he said while talking to students and lecturers at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations.

"The fact that our ministry has been actively involved in this work is the most important life achievement for me," Lavrov added.