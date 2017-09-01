Lavrov says he has no plans to run for president

Lavrov blasts Poland’s ‘anti-Russian brainwashing’ of its populationRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 01, 14:11
Terror threat requires new approaches to military staff training — top brassMilitary & Defense September 01, 14:09
Lavrov says he has no plans to run for presidentRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 01, 13:42
Declaring Soros a terrorist would mean shaking US foundations, Russian senator warnsRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 01, 13:27
Iraq surpasses its plan to reduce oil output under production cut dealBusiness & Economy September 01, 13:05
German politician admits Crimea being part of Russia is fact of lifeWorld September 01, 13:00
Press review: US raises stakes in diplomatic feud and Pakistan seeks to boost Russia tiesPress Review September 01, 13:00
Russia's top envoy assures Syrian de-escalation zones pose no danger to Israel’s securityRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 01, 12:59
Lavrov slams West for trying to discredit Russia’s policy in world affairsRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 01, 12:55
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said on Friday that he does not consider himself to be a suitable presidential candidate as he believes diplomatic activities to be the most important for him.
"I will say frankly - not out of flattery, but sincerely - that I am comfortable working with President Putin and I see that there are a number of tasks that we still need to accomplish on the foreign policy stage," he said while talking to students and lecturers at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations.
"The fact that our ministry has been actively involved in this work is the most important life achievement for me," Lavrov added.