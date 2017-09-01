Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lavrov says he has no plans to run for president

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 01, 13:42 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia's top diplomat has added that he is comfortable working with President Putin

Share
1 pages in this article
© Viktor Drachev/TASS

Read also
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov

Kremlin spokesman pokes fun at rumors of Putin’s new 'favorite' official

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said on Friday that he does not consider himself to be a suitable presidential candidate as he believes diplomatic activities to be the most important for him.

"I will say frankly - not out of flattery, but sincerely - that I am comfortable working with President Putin and I see that there are a number of tasks that we still need to accomplish on the foreign policy stage," he said while talking to students and lecturers at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations.

"The fact that our ministry has been actively involved in this work is the most important life achievement for me," Lavrov added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russia's domestic policy
Persons
Sergey Lavrov Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
North Korean problem should be solved through dialogue, not pressure — Putin
2
Declaring Soros a terrorist would mean shaking US foundations, Russian senator warns
3
Russia to suggest BRICS discussion of effort against infectious diseases — Putin
4
Moscow to react to US demands to shut Russian diplomatic facilities after sizing matter up
5
Russia’s Vice-Admiral Kulakov destroyer escorting Chinese tanker through Gulf of Aden
6
Russia ready to counter ‘excessive domination’ of certain reserve currencies — Putin
7
Press review: US raises stakes in diplomatic feud and Pakistan seeks to boost Russia ties
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама