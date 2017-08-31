Russian Consulate General in San Francisco to close its doors on September 1

NEW YORK, August 31. /TASS/. The Russian Consulate General in San Francisco will officially close its doors for visitors on September 1, and will continue issuing ready passports until Friday afternoon, the consulate said on its website on Thursday.

"In line with the US authorities’ decision to close the Russian Consulate General in San Francisco, no visitors will be received starting from September 1. The issuance of ready passports will be carried out until 13:00 September 1," the consulate said.

On Thursday, the US demanded from the Russian government to close three diplomatic offices in the US substantiating this by an alleged bid to restore diplomatic parity. Heather Nauert, a State Department spokeswoman, said in a statement that the US is "requiring the Russian Government to close its Consulate General in San Francisco, a chancery annex in Washington, D.C., and a consular annex in New York City.".