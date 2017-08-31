Rosneft CEO has not received summons for court session on ex-minister Ulyukayev case

Russian ambassador comments on US demand to close three Russian diplomatic facilitiesRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 31, 21:50
MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Chief Executive Officer of Russian oil major Rosneft Igor Sechin has not received summons for the next court session on September 1 on the case of ex-economy minister Alexey Ulyukayev charged with $2 mln bribe taking, which is tried in Moscow’s Zamoskvoretsky District Court, press secretary of the company Mikhail Leontyev told TASS on Thursday.
"No, certainly [he] has not received. We have not received any formal documents pertaining to that case," Leontyev said responding to a relevant question.
Interrogation of witnesses in the case is expected to start at the session on September 1. It was reported earlier Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin was said to be a witness for the prosecution in the case.
Detention of the federal minister, which was the first one in history of modern Russia, took place on November 14, 2016. According to the Investigative Committee, Ulyukayev was detained on receiving a bribe of $2 mln. The bribe was given for the ministry’s positive expertise in privatization of Bashneft oil company. That allowed Rosneft to buy out 50.08% of Bashneft shares from the state. Moreover, according to the investigation, the case concerns extortion coupled with threats to representatives of Rosneft.
Russia’s Investigative Committee charged Ulyukayev under Part 6 of Article 290 of Russia’s Criminal Code ("Taking a bribe by a person holding public office in the Russian Federation, in a particularly large amount"). The former minister does not admit his guilt.