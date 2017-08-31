Back to Main page
Lavrov, Tillerson agree to meet in September

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 31, 20:55 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

The meeting is most likely on the sidelines of a UN General Assembly session in New York, a high-ranking official from the US Administration said

WASHINGTON, August 31./TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson agreed in a telephone conversation on Thursday to meet in September, a high-ranking official from the US Administration told a briefing.

She specified that the meeting is most likely on the sidelines of a UN General Assembly session in New York.

Persons
Sergey Lavrov
