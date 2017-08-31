Diplomat welcomes visitors to Foreign Ministry’s new webpage in Chinese

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday that the ministry’s website will be now available in Chinese, speaking Chinese as she welcomed visitors to the site.

"Today we are launching the Chinese-language service of the Foreign Ministry’s website. This is the fifth foreign language in which the Foreign Ministry web portal is available," the diplomat said.

"However, this version of the site will not be as complete as the Russian one," she said. "News of priority interest for Chinese users will be selected for them. The Chinese (web) portal will offer news items and the latest reports," she explained.

The diplomat said this move "meets the interests of cultivating Russian-Chinese bilateral relations that have attained an unprecedentedly high level, as well as a high level of all-inclusive strategic partnership."

"The Chinese service of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s website is being launched in a test mode starting today. We are waiting for users’ suggestions and remarks, and are ready to promptly respond to them," she said. "I welcome our Chinese friends to this website, and I can say this in Chinese," the diplomat added.