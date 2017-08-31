Moscow follows proceedings for Russian woman charged with drug smuggling in Vietnam

Russia might offer Turkey to supply tomatoes in off-season in small volumesBusiness & Economy August 31, 17:38
Diplomat says Russia offered US various ways out of situation with anti-Russian sanctionsRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 31, 17:23
Russia lifts ban on Turkish zucchini, pumpkins, pepper and saladBusiness & Economy August 31, 16:58
Suspect detained near Moscow testifies he plotted bomb explosion on IS ordersSociety & Culture August 31, 16:25
Diplomat warns militants in Syria aim to use chemical weapons and pin blame on DamascusRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 31, 15:49
The best red carpet looks from the 2017 Venice Film FestivalSociety & Culture August 31, 15:39
Yury Ganus appointed as director general of Russia’s anti-doping body RUSADASport August 31, 15:34
Russian security service detains Central Asians plotting terror attacks on September 1Russian Politics & Diplomacy August 31, 15:15
Russia proposes joint work with China on engine for wide-body aircraftMilitary & Defense August 31, 15:13
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry is following the proceedings for Russian citizen Maria Dapirka whom Vietnam’s authorities charged with drug smuggling and is keeping an eye on the situation, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.
"The Foreign Ministry and our foreign entities are keeping an eye on the issue," she said. "Consulate officials have been regularly visiting the detained in the isolation cell and are keeping in touch with her relatives."
"According to the consular right and the operating legislation, Russian foreign entities in Vietnam, that is our Embassy in Hanoi and Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City have been supporting the Russian citizen and protecting her rights all along," the diplomat added.
The Russian Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City told TASS earlier that the court proceedings for Dapirka that were due to start on August 30 in Ho Chi Minh City have been rescheduled for a later date.
Dapirka was detained in Ho Chi Minh City’s airport for transporting narcotic substances in September 2014. A pack containing almost three kilograms of cocaine was found in her bag. The woman pleads not guilty and says that her acquaintance, a Nigerian citizen, had thrown it stealthily into her bag.