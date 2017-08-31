Muscle-flexing on Korean peninsula to result in military conflict — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, August 31./TASS/. Muscle-flexing on the Korean peninsula will put the region on the brink of a military conflict, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"We urge the opposing sides to exercise restraint, responsible behavior and to give up warlike rhetoric," the diplomat said. "Muscle-flexing that is demonstrated now will only put the region on the brink of a military conflict," she said.

Moscow states a new violation of UN Security Council resolutions by Pyongyang, according to Zakharova.

"We regret a new violation of respective resolutions of the UN Security Council by the DPRK, which fired a ballistic missile over Japan on August 28," she said.