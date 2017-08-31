Muscle-flexing on Korean peninsula to result in military conflict — Foreign Ministry

Diplomat warns militants in Syria aim to use chemical weapons and pin blame on DamascusRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 31, 15:49
The best red carpet looks from the 2017 Venice Film FestivalSociety & Culture August 31, 15:39
Yury Ganus appointed as director general of Russia’s anti-doping body RUSADASport August 31, 15:34
Russian security service detains Central Asians plotting terror attacks on September 1Russian Politics & Diplomacy August 31, 15:15
Russia proposes joint work with China on engine for wide-body aircraftMilitary & Defense August 31, 15:13
Forbes reveals this century’s 100 most influential RussiansBusiness & Economy August 31, 15:12
Two-orbit manned trips to ISS possible after Progress cargo craft's test flightsScience & Space August 31, 14:57
Harassment of journalists on the rise in Ukraine — surveyWorld August 31, 14:42
Russia cannot afford to let US off the hook for its adverse actions — KremlinRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 31, 14:20
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, August 31./TASS/. Muscle-flexing on the Korean peninsula will put the region on the brink of a military conflict, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.
"We urge the opposing sides to exercise restraint, responsible behavior and to give up warlike rhetoric," the diplomat said. "Muscle-flexing that is demonstrated now will only put the region on the brink of a military conflict," she said.
Moscow states a new violation of UN Security Council resolutions by Pyongyang, according to Zakharova.
"We regret a new violation of respective resolutions of the UN Security Council by the DPRK, which fired a ballistic missile over Japan on August 28," she said.